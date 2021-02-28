ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00471327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00078261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00078061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.83 or 0.00466871 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00194549 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

