ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $876.60 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ICON has a total market cap of $876.60 million and $130.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003193 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,203,771 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

