IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.01 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00757580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00030272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039086 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.