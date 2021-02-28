IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $425,836.18

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $425,836.18 and $710.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $212.92 or 0.00469899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.54 or 0.00773617 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041070 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDXM is a token. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AURA is the primary token of IDEX and the Aurora project, allowing users to directly contribute to and benefit from the project. Users can stake AURA and earn fees collected by IDEX in return for helping secure components of our decentralized architecture (see below). Additionally, AURA also incentivizes platform adoption and trading volume through IDEX trading rewards which are automatically distributed to users’ wallets based on their monthly trading volume. “

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

