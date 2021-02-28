Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Achieves $11.56 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $284,316.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for $9.87 or 0.00021775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00461186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00079541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.09 or 0.00472331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00198794 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,171,211 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

