Ignition (IC) Hits Market Capitalization of $104,152.91

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 64.9% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $104,152.91 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.60 or 0.99633546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,403,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,069 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.