IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $44,875.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

