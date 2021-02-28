Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,039 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.96.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

