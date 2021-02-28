Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,540 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,385,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,872 shares of company stock worth $23,411,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $221.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

