Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,274 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $116.60 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.