Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.33 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

