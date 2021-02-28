Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $457.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.28. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.