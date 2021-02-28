Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

TREX stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

