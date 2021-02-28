Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

