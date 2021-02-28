Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,902 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $259.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.87. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

