Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 407 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,858.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,455.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

