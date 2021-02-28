Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $152.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

