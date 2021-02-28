Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Chemed by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chemed by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

CHE stock opened at $445.21 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.