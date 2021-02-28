Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 10,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.3% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

