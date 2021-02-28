Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

