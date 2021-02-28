Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 24,000 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.