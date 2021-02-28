Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 33,000 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

