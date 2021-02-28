Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

