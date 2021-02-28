Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.64 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

