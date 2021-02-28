Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.62 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,972,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

CNP stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

