Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $3.80 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $390.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.