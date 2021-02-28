Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

GIS opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

