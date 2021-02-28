Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after buying an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 207,062 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

