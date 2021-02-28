Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 49,891 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

NYSE:O opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.