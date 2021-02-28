Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

