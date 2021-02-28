Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

PBA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

