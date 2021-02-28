ImageCoin Reaches Market Cap of $251,791.55 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $251,791.55 and approximately $145,903.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000893 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,945,776 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.