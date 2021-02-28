Incent Trading Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 55.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Incent has a market capitalization of $899,438.01 and approximately $109.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00490434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00470641 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00193866 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

