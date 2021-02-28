Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $48.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.80 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $41.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $185.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

