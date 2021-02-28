Indexed Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5.24 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00014068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

