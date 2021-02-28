Inex Project (INEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $630.00

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 85.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Inex Project has a market cap of $291,750.51 and approximately $630.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Inex Project has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00478899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00077980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00194222 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars.

