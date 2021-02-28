ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

