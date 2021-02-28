ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

