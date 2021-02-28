Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $11.44 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $178.18 million and approximately $33.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for about $11.44 or 0.00025788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,454 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

