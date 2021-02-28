Injective Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.85 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $206.70 million and approximately $43.85 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $13.20 or 0.00028426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00078370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00194416 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,661 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

