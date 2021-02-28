Ink Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $342,491.46 and approximately $57,219.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

