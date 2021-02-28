Innova Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $171,190.77 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006356 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000177 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

