Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.75. 7,949,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,546. The stock has a market cap of C$42.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

