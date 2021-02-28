Insula Achieves Market Cap of $212,714.04 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Insula token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $212,714.04 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00073792 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002566 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 845.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,051 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars.

