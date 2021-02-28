Insured Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and $1.43 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.



Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “



