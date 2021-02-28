Insureum Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $359,785.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.90 or 0.00770354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum's total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum's official website is insureum.co . Insureum's official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

