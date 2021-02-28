Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

