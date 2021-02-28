Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lessened by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,098,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

