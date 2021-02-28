IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 5,333.3% in February

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 5,333.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGXT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.47.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

