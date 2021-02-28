Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR opened at $73.17 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.